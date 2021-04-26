Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,909 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

