Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,774 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.