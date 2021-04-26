Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,385 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $61.53 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

