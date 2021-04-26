Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,733 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.47 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

