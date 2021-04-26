Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 476 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $486.50 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $488.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.