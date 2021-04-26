Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 762 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 42.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $262.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

