Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $107.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.