Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

