Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

