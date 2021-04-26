Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $209.09 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.25. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

