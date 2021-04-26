Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,394.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securiti upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

