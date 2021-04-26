Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. IDEX comprises about 2.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $230,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in IDEX by 29.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $225.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.05. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $226.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

