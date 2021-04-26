Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PEP opened at $145.33 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

