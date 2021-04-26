Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $51.45 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 7.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $51,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.35.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $530.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $373.14 and a one year high of $539.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.