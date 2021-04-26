Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 4.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Fastenal worth $32,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

