Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 1.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.