Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 4.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

