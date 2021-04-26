Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average is $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $137.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

