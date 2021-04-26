Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,379,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 45,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average of $245.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

