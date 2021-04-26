Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $213.93 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $152.98 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

