Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 19,590 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sensata Technologies worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE ST opened at $59.97 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

