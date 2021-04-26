Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 5,616 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. United Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.55 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.