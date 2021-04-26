Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 7,546 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for 1.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Donaldson worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

