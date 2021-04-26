Hathor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.89 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $227.68 million and $8.89 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00285961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.00992724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00727633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.31 or 0.99879736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

