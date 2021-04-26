Haven Protocol Hits Market Cap of $299.87 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.95 or 0.00039154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $299.87 million and $2.29 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,501.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.22 or 0.04671321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00465556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $854.75 or 0.01597617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00758896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.12 or 0.00499284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00061513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00422625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004281 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,314,996 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

