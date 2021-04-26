Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.12

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 171582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.