Haywood Securities Analysts Give Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) a C$3.00 Price Target

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) received a C$3.00 target price from stock analysts at Haywood Securities in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CVE:BRAG traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

