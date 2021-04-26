HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.24% from the company’s current price.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

