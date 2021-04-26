Head-To-Head Contrast: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $171.02 million 25.51 $55.52 million $1.38 45.91 Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.40 $17.69 million $0.95 20.89

Terreno Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 44.26% 5.20% 3.83% Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 6 0 2.75 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Bluegreen Vacations on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the ÂCodeÂ), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

