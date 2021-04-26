Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

