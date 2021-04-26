Heartland Express, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 56.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.