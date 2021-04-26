Hedget Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $8.55 or 0.00015921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $648,971.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00744632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.87 or 0.07364906 BTC.

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

