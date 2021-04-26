HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.63 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $568.57 million and $165,791.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004038 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003436 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020345 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.