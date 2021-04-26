HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.14.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in HEICO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $139.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

