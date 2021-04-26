HEIDI Price Tops $0.0020 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,794.04 and $525.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded up 123.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

