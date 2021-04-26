Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HELE. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.60.

HELE stock opened at $226.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $137.74 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

