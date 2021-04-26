Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.00

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 32738884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.98 ($0.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

