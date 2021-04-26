Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0086

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 57.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $284,254.96 and $193.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004846 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001172 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars.

