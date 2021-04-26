Helpico Price Tops $0.0607 on Major Exchanges (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Helpico has a market cap of $1,433.47 and $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 394% higher against the dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00279062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.88 or 0.01011773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00718525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,754.58 or 0.99976818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

