Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

