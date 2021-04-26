Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys 34,905 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 214.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $101.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.