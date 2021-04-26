Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 570.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

