Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

