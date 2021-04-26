Hendley & Co. Inc. Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Newmont comprises 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

