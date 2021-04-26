Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,415 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $174.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

