Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/20/2021 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2021 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. "

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,744,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

