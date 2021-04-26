Herbalist Token One Day Volume Hits $240.00 (HERB)

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Herbalist Token has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Herbalist Token has a market capitalization of $164,236.06 and $240.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Herbalist Token

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com . Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

