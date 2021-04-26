Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $734.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

