Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Down 3.5%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.56. 14,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 549,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Herman Miller by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Herman Miller by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Herman Miller by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

