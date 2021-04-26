Hermez Network Price Up 2.2% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00012277 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00064503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.00751470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.93 or 0.07460497 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

